Kanye West continues to grow his empire in the fashion world with a new trademark filing for his Donda Sports brand.

On Saturday (Sept. 17) TMZ reported Ye’s company, Mascotte Holdings, has filed new trademarks for apparel items. The new outlet reports that the trademark filing includes: shirts, jackets, hats, and several accessories. In addition, West is reportedly planning to trademark “Dove Sports,” citing its use for “athletic services such as training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips, and even traditional educational frameworks.”

West has actively worked towards building Donda Sports as a vast conglomerate of its own merits. Earlier this year, it was announced that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of the Ye’s organization. In an Instagram post by Brown, he revealed the news while sharing an invoice for more than $2 million for an owner’s suite at Super Bowl LVI.

“WE [ARE] THE OWNERS NOW!” the former NFL player started. “Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t — we say WE WILL.”

He added, “As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this 2022 SUPER BOWL LVI,” Brown wrote. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown concluded the post, saying: “We will be hosting community events this weekend and inviting kids with their families to the game. Let’s give [the] people the Donda Experience. It’s A Family Affair. #DONDASPORTS #CHAMPIONS [Dove emoji].”

Aaron Donald also revealed that his wife, Erica Donald, who handles his marketing, described Donda Sports as having a “family atmosphere.”

You can see Antonio Brown’s announcement post and a clip from Aaron Donald’s podcast appearance down below: