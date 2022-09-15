Earlier this week, viewers tuned into the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, an event that honors achievements on the small screen. As previously reported by REVOLT, social media later took aim at comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel following an apparent comedy bit that took place during Quinta Brunson’s award win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. While Brunson was giving her acceptance speech, Kimmel chose to remain lying motionless on the stage, which many felt was disrespectful to the “Abbott Elementary” creator.

Last night (Sept. 14), Brunson found a way to return the favor on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During Kimmel’s opening monologue, Brunson walked on stage with her well-deserved Emmy award to deliver an extension of her aforementioned speech, since — as she humorously explained — a certain someone stunted her time during the awards telecast:

“I have a little favor to ask, actually. Yea, so you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time? Yea, and then … you get less time ’cause someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

Later on, Kimmel provided Brunson with a more formal apology for the arguable gaffe:

“That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny … people got upset, they said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson then responded by thanking Kimmel before stating that she was “having a good time” and “was wrapped up in the moment.” You can check out both the monologue and full sit-down below.