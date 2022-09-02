It’s been almost a full year since Tion Wayne unveiled his debut studio LP Green With Envy, a 17-song offering with additional features from ArrDee, Polo G, NSG, D-Block Europe, RAYE, Afro B, Fivio Foreign, 6LACK, Davido, and more. Since then, the North London emcee has blessed the masses with loose drops like “Knock Knock,” “24 Hours In Lagos,” “IFTK,” and “Who’s Real?” He’s also appeared on songs like Ms Banks’ “Typa Way” and Benzz’s “Je M’appelle (Remix).”

Yesterday (Sept. 1), Wayne added to that with “Who Else,” a drill collaboration alongside East London’s Unknown T. Produced by JRocs, Pvblo, and SWRD, “Who Else” contains some of the artists’ hardest, most boastful lines to date:

“I just bought a mansion, one-point-five, look at my Richard, quarter milly, on my shooter, I spent chunks, right hand itchin’, call him Filly, cheffed man back before I done views, cheffed on your own block? I’m confused, Rolex or the Richard, can’t choose, in my Lambo’, slap that on cruise, break that, break that, so unruly, when she shake that, all a movie, p**sy boy try say we ain’t got guns, our waps lookin’ like Call of Duty…”

Courtesy of Wowa, the accompanying visual for “Who Else” brings viewers to Tion Wayne‘s hometown of Edmonton, complete with more than a few instances of green in tribute to his crew. The rest of the clip shows both Wayne and Unknown T mobbing heavy and catching vibes in different locations around London.

Back in June, Unknown T dropped off a two song EP titled Who said drill’s dead? Prior to that, he liberated his latest full-length body of work Adolescence in 2021, complete with 15 cuts and assists from Potter Payper, M1llionz, Nafe Smallz, M Huncho, and Digga D. Press play on Tion Wayne and Unknown T’s “Who Else” video below.