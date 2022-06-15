By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2022

If there’s any doubt about the state of the United Kingdom’s drill scene, Unknown T is here to clear things up properly. Over the weekend, the East London star unveiled the two-track EP Who said drill’s dead?, which consists of the hard-hitting freestyles “JUST LANDED” and “BATTY & BENCH.” As expected, Unknown T is delivering some of his hardest bars to date over production from X10:

The machine’s off safety, we made a wap spin, when it’s past nine, all you hear is back pings, late night, should’ve been in the stu’, but I hate opps too, they’re distractin’, got the fame, got girl from Toronto tapped in, FaceTime, please, my homegirl’s actin’, first class, she loves travellin’, sexy West ting, got a weave and lashes, it’s a shame, ‘cah we love teeth and mashes, so you gotta keep me attracted, tables turn, this beef I manage, you can’t leave, I’m a savage…

Accompanying the EP is a matching dual visual of the same name, which immediately raises the stakes with shots of Unknown T in the midst of a conversation with Dushane Hill, the main character from the hit series “Top Boy.” With Ashley Walters back in the role, Hill attempts to calm Unknown T down during his energetic performance in Hackney’s Number One Cafe. The scene eventually switches to black-and-white, with Unknown T back in his own stomping grounds, performing under a raised microphone as a crew of masked individuals look on from a stairwell. It’s about as raw and straight-to-the-point as a video can get.

Who said drill’s dead? comes almost a year after Unknown T‘s sophomore mixtape Adolescence, a well-received effort that contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside Potter Payper, M1llionz, Nafe Smallz, M Huncho, and Digga D. The release was a top ten success, peaking at the number eight position on the UK Albums chart.

Enjoy Who said drill’s dead? in full below.

