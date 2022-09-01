Photo: Video screenshot for JID’s “Kody Blu 31”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

Last week, JID unveiled his third studio LP The Forever Story, a 16-track offering with additional appearances from EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey, and more. Today (Sept. 1), the Atlanta emcee blesses the masses with a new visual from the project for “Kody Blu 31,” a Christo, Benji., Yuli, and Tane Runo-produced offering that sees JID reflecting over pivotal moments within both his and his family’s life:

“Sure as death is waitin’ on our flesh and bones, demon callin’ my spirit, had to click the phone, couldn’t get to Courtney quick enough to give her warm big hugs, told her, ‘You like the strongest woman on the f**kin’ globe,’ I watch my momma lose her momma, go through drama and trauma but had to keep her head high, so we don’t f**kin’ know…”

The video for “Kody Blu 31” comes courtesy of Raven Varona, a decorated photographer that many also know as Ravie B. The clip begins with a shot of JID taking in his new home purchase before joining his loved ones in the backyard for a cookout. It all ends with JID and his family taking a photo, one that marks a beautiful moment in the Dreamville star’s life.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, JID spoke to Ebro Darden about what it meant to be able to buy the aforementioned home:

“It’s like some family land, so, my granny passed, not a lot of people take care of it. So I just copped it, I had to buy it, keep it in the family, you know what I’m sayin’? Legacy type … Just being able to leave somethin’ for my kids, for the kids after them … like the foundation.”

You can press play on both the visual for “Kody Blu 31” and JID‘s interview with Darden below.

