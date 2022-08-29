Known mostly for her starring role on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and related spin-offs, Karlie Redd has been steadily delivering music to the masses over the past decade. This month, the veteran talent blessed her fans with “Werk,” a dancehall-inspired vibe that features rising star Capella Grey and Jamaican legend Spice. Produced by Jonny Blaze and Stadic, “Werk” shows Redd at her most confident on wax:

“Hair laid, shape nice, I’m a bad, bad b**ch in real life, I’m a freaky thing, so talk nice … if he wanna own it, gotta pay it plus tax…”

“Werk” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Gabriel “Video God” Hart that sees Redd further tapping into her Trinidadian heritage. The clip begins with the NYC artist out in a desert with dancers before things move to a huge party, where Grey and Spice can be found in the mix.

“Werk” follows previous drops like “Bring It,” “Heartbreaker” with Young Dro, “Put You On” with Show Banga and Mr. Vegas, and “Ferrari Karlie.” Shortly after the song’s release, Karlie Redd took to social media to express powerful emotions (and a recent DJ Khaled saying) in regards to her achievement, especially after learning that “Werk” had landed at number three on iTunes’ Reggae Chart:

“God did it! They said I couldn’t do it, God did! They said I f**king couldn’t do it, God did! … Yo, a man called me yesterday, right? His name is Rufus or some s**t like that, he said I wasn’t s**t. ‘I ain’t never gon’ be s**t, my music ain’t gon’ do s**t, I will never chart, nothing.’ … y’all can do it too! Y’all talked so much s**t about my music over the years and I never thought I was gonna make it!”

Put some “Werk” in with Karlie Redd, Capella Grey, and Spice below.