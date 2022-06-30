By Regina Cho
  /  06.30.2022

At the top of the month, Capella Grey unveiled his latest single, “OT,” a brand new breezy track that boasts an assist from Ty Dolla $ign. Today (June 30), the duo keeps the summertime vibes going by dropping off their accompanying visual for the song. As the two R&B savants enjoy their afternoon at a poolside party, they relay their message about not wanting to be tied down to anyone in particular:

Why would I take a shorty OT? There’s already shorties OT, uh/ Why would I bring sand to the beach? When they’re all on me and they’re all OD/ Freak she wan’ freak, she callin’ that Birkin, she can’t believe she seein’ me in person/ My first time in your city

Show me that shit that you done said wе on, OT (When we’re OT)/ Whеn we’re OT (When we’re OT) oh, when we’re OT (When we’re OT)/ Oh, when I’m in your town (When I’m in your town)

To close out his breakout year with a bang, the Bronx singer-songwriter unleashed his solo single “Talk Nice” during the final weeks of 2021. He also scored a major hit as he hopped on Russ’ “Seduce” track just prior to that. Since its initial drop at the top of 2021, his smash hit single “Gyalis” spread like wildfire and propelled his career into the spotlight. Soon enough, artists like A Boogie Wit Da HoodieFivio ForeignKraniumWest London’s Angel, WSTRN’s Haile, and Roy Woods all hopped on the viral beat and gave it their own twist. He then unveiled the official remix for the song and tapped in with music giants Chris Brown and Popcaan to hop on the hit record.

Be sure to press play on Capella Grey’s music video for “OT” featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below.

