By Regina Cho
  /  06.10.2022

After dropping off his dance-ready “SAS Cruise” cut just a few weeks ago, Capella Grey revs up his engine once again to keep the warm weather tunes coming. Today (June 10), the breakout star circles back to release “OT,” a brand new breezy single that boasts an assist from Ty Dolla $ign. On the track, the two artists join forces to relay a message about not being tied down to anyone as the summertime approaches:

Why would I take a shorty OT? There’s already shorties OT, uh/ Why would I bring sand to the beach? When they’re all on me and they’re all OD/ Freak she wan’ freak, she callin’ that Birkin, she can’t believe she seein’ me in person/ My first time in your city

Show me that shit that you done said wе on, OT (When we’re OT)/ Whеn we’re OT (When we’re OT) oh, when we’re OT (When we’re OT)/ Oh, when I’m in your town (When I’m in your town)

To close out his breakout year with a bang, the Bronx singer-songwriter Capella unleashed his solo single “Talk Nice” during the final weeks of 2021. He also scored a major hit as he hopped on Russ’ “Seduce” track just prior to that. Since its initial drop at the top of 2021, his smash hit single “Gyalis” spread like wildfire and propelled his career into the spotlight. Soon enough, artists like A Boogie Wit Da HoodieFivio ForeignKraniumWest London’s Angel, WSTRN’s Haile, and Roy Woods all hopped on the viral beat and gave it their own twist. He then unveiled the official remix for the song and tapped in with music giants Chris Brown and Popcaan to hop on the hit record.

Be sure to press play on “OT” by Capella Grey featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below.

