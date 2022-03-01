Rising Oakland rap duo Su’Lan (composed of Saunsu and Emahalani) has officially dropped off their latest single “When I Call You.” Featuring an assist from 2021 MVP Capella Grey, the new R&B record sees the three sliding over some production by Greyson Selin and 2Flyy with their lyrics about those late night hit ups:

I know you gon’ act like you don’t stay up, want me but you gon’ stay up/ Wake up when I call you, pull up whenever I say fall through

“When I Call You” marks Su’Lan’s second release of 2022 following the surprise release of “6pm on Melrose” with Baby Stone Gorillas. Ahead of their Rolling Loud L.A. festival debut late last year, Su’Lan dropped their latest EP, Free Su’Lan, featuring six new tracks and the previously released “Blue Cheese.” In April 2020, they released their pandemic-inspired project entitled The Quarantine EP off the heels of their critically acclaimed breakout record, “B.T.H.N.”

To close out the fourth quarter with a bang, the Bronx singer-songwriter Capella Grey finally unleashed his brand new solo single “Talk Nice” a few weeks ago, and it was accompanied by its official music video as well. He also scored a major hit as he hopped on Russ’ “Seduce” track. Since its initial drop at the top of 2021, his hit single “Gyalis” spread like wildfire and propelled his career into the spotlight. Soon enough, artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Kranium, West London’s Angel, WSTRN’s Haile, and Roy Woods all hopped on the viral beat and gave it their own twist. He then unveiled the official remix for the song and tapped in with music giants Chris Brown and Popcaan to hop on the hit record.

Be sure to press play on Su’Lan’s brand new single “When I Call You” featuring Capella Grey down below.