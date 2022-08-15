Kendrick Lamar could soon be adding an Oscar nomination to his decorated list of achievements. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the Compton star has qualified for the Academy Awards’ Best Live Action Short Film category, thanks to a six-minute clip for “We Cry Together.” Considered one of the bigger standouts from Lamar‘s fifth studio LP Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the Alchemist, Emile Haynie, Bēkon, and J.LBS-produced offering depicts an extreme argument between Kendrick’s character and his significant other, played by Zola actress Taylour Paige:

“I swear, I’m tired of these emotional-a**, ungrateful-a** b**ches, unstable-a**, confrontational-a** dumb b**ches, you wanna bring a n**ga down, even when I’m tryna do right, we could go our separate ways right now, you could move on with your life, I swear to God…”

Reports also state that the short film for “We Cry Together” was screened at the Laemmle Royal Theater in Los Angeles for a week in June. While most of the attendees were said to be family and friends of Lamar, small numbers of the general public were able to score tickets to each showing. To keep things as confidential as possible, the Dave Free and pgLang-hosted event boasted strict security and required everyone to have their phones confiscated before viewing.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers made landfall back in May, complete with 18 songs and — in addition to Paige — appearances from Kodak Black, Blxst, Baby Keem, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, and more. As with the majority of Lamar‘s discography, Mr. Morale received universal acclaim and landed at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 295,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Currently, Lamar is in the midst of his “Big Steppers Tour” in promotion of the album, with Keem and fellow pgLang artist Tanna Leone providing support.