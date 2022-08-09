Yesterday (Aug. 8), REASON returned with his latest single, “Impalas & Hydraulics,” and tapped in with The Game for the assist. The collaboration is set to appear on the Top Dawg Entertainment signee’s forthcoming sophomore album. Over some production courtesy of Supah Mario, REASON describes his environment and influences that made him who he is today:

N***a, this s**t feel like pistols poppin’, dippin’, ridin’, Diddy talkin’, G.O.A.T. shit Slidin’ in the G-Wagen through Philly on some more s**t/ We always kept it one hunnid, some Franklins in my coat, yeah, hopeless, REASON, talk to ’em, gangstas know they gon’ walk to it, look/ The best rhymin’ was raised to expect violence, the gang and the set ridin’, pull up in the ‘Vette, slidin’

Like d**k in some wet p**sy, don’t think I’m a vet? Push me, Empire building like Lucius, I’m gettin’ neck from a Cookie, oh yeah/ Oh yeah, my n***as pull up slidin’ with some shottas, oh yeah, old West, this Impalas and hydraulics

“This song is the West Coast that I grew up in. Everything that encompasses that, low riders, Dickies, vatos, I grew up in that,” said REASON via press release. “Game was the perfect person to add because when I think of that time he encompassed all of those things. He heard it and immediately knew what direction to go and it fit.”

REASON liberated his debut studio LP New Beginnings back in 2020, which was a 14-song body of work with additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba. Since then, he shared his No More, No Less: Demo 1 EP and loose offerings like “Extinct (Extended),” “Churchill Downs Freestyle,” “Is What It Is” with Jay Rock, and “Barely Miss.”

Be sure to press play on REASON’s brand new single “Impalas & Hydraulics” down below.