It’s been almost two years since REASON liberated his debut studio LP New Beginnings, a 14-song body of work with additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba. Since then, the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee released a quick-strike EP (No More, No Less: Demo 1) and loose drops like “Extinct (Extended),” “Churchill Downs Freestyle,” “Is What It Is” with Jay Rock, and “Barely Miss,” the last of which made landfall back in June. Produced by MoneyEvery, Mike Hector, and Cameron Joseph, “Barely Miss” sees REASON rapping about his lyrical skill, street life, and much more:

“Bitch, I barely miss, can’t recall a moment, even when I reminisce, uh, got some homies buried ’cause the opps is playin’ this, uh, nigga, bend that corner, for your pockets, you get hit, uh, shit feel like a rocket when it’s slidin’ out that clip, mm, with them politics, mm, school of hard knocks, mm, we got scholarships, mm, stories I forgot, mm, wouldn’t let me rewind, mm, Melly caught him three, mm, Donut, he got five, mm, retaliation coordinated like electric slide, mm…”

Now, the masses are able to enjoy a visual for “Barely Miss,” which comes courtesy of Jazz Carter and Carlos Acosta. The accompanying clip shows REASON rapping his bars in a dimly lit warehouse. During his performance, both the viewers and a young child who appears on screen witness women on a stripper pole, cars doing donuts, masked men counting money while brandishing guns, and more.

REASON first emerged as an official TDE signee back in 2018. Shortly after the news, his well-received mixtape There You Have It was re-released to a wider audience, complete with collaborations alongside Xian Bell, D Beezey, and Space 600. Press play on REASON‘s “Barely Miss” visual below.