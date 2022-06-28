Earlier this month, REASON returned with his recent single “Is What It Is,” a Hollywood Cole-produced track that includes an assist from Jay Rock. Over the weekend, the TDE spitter followed that release with “Barely Miss.” Featuring cover artwork that aligns closely with his previous drop, the freshly released “Barely Miss” hints at the possible start of his forthcoming project’s rollout. On the new track, REASON makes use of a smooth Mike Hector-produced beat:

Bitch, I barely miss, can’t recall a moment, even when I reminisce, uh/ Got some homies buried ’cause the opps is playin’ this, uh, n***a, bend that corner, for your pockets, you get hit, uh/ Shit feel like a rocket when it’s slidin’ out that clip, mmm, with them politics

School of hard knocks, mm, we got scholarships, mm, stories I forgot, mm, wouldn’t let me rewind, mm/ Melly caught him three, mm, Donut, he got five, retaliation coordinated like electric slide, mm/

Upon the track’s release, REASON took a moment to acknowledge the musical chemistry he has with Mike Hector and also confirmed there’s plenty more tucked away in his vault. “Produced by my brotha,” he types. “Me and Mike went crazy and did like ten joints. This same week I made ‘Barely Miss’! One of my favorite producers out right now! Love you brotha!”

REASON blessed the world with his debut studio LP New Beginnings back in 2020. That project features appearances from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba across 14 tracks. Since then, the Carson-bred artist has showed off his pen through assists on songs like Deante’ Hitchcock’s “Weighing Me Down” and Cozz’s “Hair Salon.” He also dropped off his EP No More, No Less: Demo 1 back in October.

Be sure to press play on REASON’s brand new single “Barely Miss” down below.