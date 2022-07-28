Earlier this month, CMG The Label released its highly-anticipated compilation album, Gangsta Art. The 27-track body of work boasts a mix of collaborations and solo tracks from CMG CEO Yo Gotti and the label’s all-star roster of Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Blocboy JB, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent. Gangsta Art also includes additional appearances from Kodak Black, Coi Leray, BIG30, and more.

Today (July 28), Lil Poppa steps into the spotlight as he releases his music video for “Pledge,” his solo record from the album. Directed by Zae Williams, the new clip sees Poppa in his element as he chills in his backyard while delivering lyrics about desiring authenticity:

When you said you love me, did you lie? Just be honest, baby, I can’t make no promise, I need hydros, I be on it/ Got a line that I ain’t pour up yet, flight that I ain’t board yet, couple cities I ain’t toured yet, Amiri’s I ain’t worn yet/

I think I’ve seen all fifty states, I just ain’t went foreign yet, brother got a phone under his doormat, son rich and he ain’t even born yet/ When I fuck her, I record that, come here, lil’ bitch, throw it back, n***a say he tryna dodge his death, I say, ‘You can’t avoid that’/ I told him send me where the war’s at ’cause I’m a war vet

In April, Lil Poppa released the third installment of his Under Investigation series. The project includes appearances from Yo Gotti, Lil Duval, and JDot Breezy and was preceded by singles like “H Spot.” Prior to that was last year’s Blessed, I Guess project, which was Lil Poppa’s debut studio album with Rule #1/Interscope Records.

Be sure to press play on Lil Poppa’s brand new music video for “Pledge” down below.