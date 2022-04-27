Today (April 27), Lil Poppa releases his new project, Under Investigation III, a brand new body of work that marks the third installment of Poppas Under Investigation series. The new project includes appearances from Yo Gotti, Lil Duval, and JDot Breezy and was preceded by singles like “H Spot.” The accompanying new Jerry Morka-directed visual opens up with Lil Poppa riding through town in a Porsche and he smoothly narrates a meet up with his friend, perfectly setting the tone for the project’s release:

I’m coming up on Dunn’s finna pass Lem Turner, finna pass Edgewood and Golfair and shit, finna get off on MLK/ Ride that bitch all the way down to dirt and get off out East, I’m comin’ from the North, we can meet wherever you wanna meet up, I’ll be there up ten, five minutes top/ From Gray Street on by all the way to seven

Wherever you feel the safest, that is your choice, n***a, they call this bitch the hell hole, it’s bammin’ like a H spot (A H spot) / Tryna dodge them cell doors, me and my n***as hate cops (We hate cops) finna go get some money while you out here tryna make opps (Make opps)

Prior to this was last year’s Blessed, I Guess project, which was Lil Poppa’s debut studio album with Rule #1/Interscope Records. Since being signed almost three years ago, the Jacksonville, FL artist has quietly amassed over 500 million streams across his last few projects and also toured the country with Polo G and Mozzy. More shows are on the horizon for Poppa. Together with Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick, Poppa will perform in his hometown as part of the “Wicked-Wildchild Summer Bash” event on June 3 as well as Rolling Loud in Miami, FL on July 22.

Be sure to press play on Lil Poppa’s brand new project Under Investigation III down below.