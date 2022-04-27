By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2022

Today (April 27), Lil Poppa releases his new project, Under Investigation III, a brand new body of work that marks the third installment of Poppas Under Investigation series. The new project includes appearances from Yo Gotti, Lil Duval, and JDot Breezy and was preceded by singles like “H Spot.” The accompanying new Jerry Morka-directed visual opens up with Lil Poppa riding through town in a Porsche and he smoothly narrates a meet up with his friend, perfectly setting the tone for the project’s release:

I’m coming up on Dunn’s finna pass Lem Turner, finna pass Edgewood and Golfair and shit, finna get off on MLK/ Ride that bitch all the way down to dirt and get off out East, I’m comin’ from the North, we can meet wherever you wanna meet up, I’ll be there up ten, five minutes top/ From Gray Street on by all the way to seven

Wherever you feel the safest, that is your choice, n***a, they call this bitch the hell hole, it’s bammin’ like a H spot (A H spot) / Tryna dodge them cell doors, me and my n***as hate cops (We hate cops) finna go get some money while you out here tryna make opps (Make opps)

Prior to this was last year’s Blessed, I Guess project, which was Lil Poppa’s debut studio album with Rule #1/Interscope Records. Since being signed almost three years ago, the Jacksonville, FL artist has quietly amassed over 500 million streams across his last few projects and also toured the country with Polo G and Mozzy. More shows are on the horizon for Poppa. Together with Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick, Poppa will perform in his hometown as part of the “Wicked-Wildchild Summer Bash” event on June 3 as well as Rolling Loud in Miami, FL on July 22.

Be sure to press play on Lil Poppa’s brand new project Under Investigation III down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Lil Poppa

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More