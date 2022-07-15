By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2022

Next month, Calvin Harris will unveil the second installment of Funk Wav Bounces, a 14-song body of work led by the singles “New Money” with 21 Savage and “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Today, fans can enjoy a new video from the forthcoming effort for “Stay With Me,” an A-list collaboration alongside Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Timberlake. As with the aforementioned drops, “Stay With Me” is designed to keep feet moving on the dance floor:

This one’s for tonight and beyond, we’re toastin’ and we cheer, all your girls are here, something ain’t right if you yawn, as crazy as it sounds, wanna take you down, so you can feel the pipe ’til the dawn, the energy is flowin’, it keeps us glowing, so we don’t need no light, why’s it on? I’m talkin’ to you, girl, it’s a new world … hey, it’s a mess out there, they can leave, but we don’t care, we’ll stay, I’m good right here, I’ve been waiting for you all year…

The accompanying clip for “Stay With Me” is a whirlwind of colors, with Williams, Timberlake, and Halsey breaking out different moves in different locations. Eventually, they all end up side-by-side on a street with a beautiful sunset in the background — just before Harris makes his appearance within the last few frames.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 made landfall back in 2017, complete with 10 infectious cuts and a slew of assists from the likes of ScHoolboy Q, Frank Ocean, Migos, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, and Big Sean. The compilation both charted well and earned several Gold and Platinum plaques in countries across the globe, including in the United States, where it peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. Check out Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Timberlake‘s “Stay With Me” below.

21 Savage joins Calvin Harris for "New Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.01.2022

Calvin Harris recruits Dua Lipa and Young Thug for "Potion"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.27.2022
