By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.14.2022

Things got a bit spicy on today’s (July 14) episode of the “Caresha Please” podcast. Yung Miami sat down for a conversation with Kevin Gates.

The Louisiana rapper did not hold back a thing as he talked about his sex life, fantasies, mental health, Muslim faith, family and whether he really dated his cousin. This raw unfiltered and episode was indeed jaw-dropping so there was no doubt that Black Twitter went crazy.

“Kevin being nasty was nice (sticking out tongue emoji) but him touching bases on mental health for men was important. Because men swear they have to be so hard & hold things in. Every man should watch that part fr #Careshaplease,” said twitter user @annanicoleswift.

“I love a man who can express hisself fr. Yeah, you Superman, but Superman needs a break to. So yeah, get like Kevin,” she added.

“Kevin talking about how women going through their period is them cleansing all of the sins from the household. Seeeeeee I like this conversation. Everything doesn’t always meet the eye. #Careshaplease,” said @mouthyqueen.

Kevin Gates admitting to sleeping with his cousin and how he kept going when he found out is INSANE,” said @azarias416.

Kevin gates gotta be the freakiest nigga onna plant,” user @naeyvonne admitted.

“I know Kevin Gates run one of those Twitter accounts that post porn all day,” said @ohhmar24.

Kevin gates is 100% him.. this was the funniest, realest episode yet #Careshaplease,” said @gvldbricks1.

 

User @____melissaxo tweeted, “Kevin gates just made me want to change my whole lifestyle after hearing him on #Careshaplease.”

#Careshaplease AFTER THIS INTERVIEW WITH #KevinGates I AINT NEVER HAD SEX BEFORE,” said @shesooptimistic.

If you missed episode two of the “Caresha Please” podcast featuring Kevin Gates you can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel here, by downloading the REVOLT app here, or on our website here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kevin Gates
Yung Miami

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
Interviews

Joyce Santana & RIMAS Entertainment are dominating global music streams through reggaetón

For Black Music Month, REVOLT connected with Joyce Santana to discuss his forthcoming projects, Puerto ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.24.2022
View More