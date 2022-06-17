On Wednesday (June 15), President Joe Biden announced changes that would affect his senior staff as the November midterm elections quickly approach. Of the changes, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has joined his administration.

Before this week’s news was shared, the former Atlanta mayor was working as a political commentator for CNN. Bottoms will now head the White House Office of Public Engagement as a senior adviser to the president.

President Biden spoke highly of his new appointee, saying, “Mayor Bottoms understands that democracy is about making government work for working families, for the people who are the backbone of this country.”

According to Politico, in 2020, Bottoms was considered to be the president’s running mate. In the end, Kamala Harris won the vote. However, Bottoms remained a strong candidate in the eyes of the commander-in-chief.

“Keisha is bright, honorable, tough and has the integrity required to represent our Administration to the American public,” Biden added. He noted that he and first lady Jill Biden “have known Keisha for a long time and look forward to working with her more closely.”

Bottoms is not the only Black woman to have recently joined the White House in a senior role. On May 5, Karine Jean-Pierre made history when she became the first Black White House Press Secretary. At the time President Biden said, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.”

Other changes announced Wednesday include Stuart Delery becoming the president’s assistant and Julie Chavez Rodriguez who will become a senior adviser and assistant to the president as she continues her role as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.