Atlanta’s very own Deante Hitchcock returned earlier this year with a two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. The release is a tease of new music from Hitchcock as he gears up for his anticipated sophomore album later this year. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, Callin’ All My Children follows the release of Deante’s single “Alone” and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP Everyday The 14th that arrived back in February.

This week, Deante Hitchcock is back with another installment of his “New Atlanta Tuesday” series, which is a consistent stream of short clips that show off what his fans love him for: his freestyles. The new offering is directed by Selfless and sees Hitchcock taking it back to the old school days as he stands outside his lady’s house holding up a boombox to get her attention. In the freshly released clip, the ATL rapper spits some bars over SZA’s “I Hate You” instrumental:

I hate I still love you and hate that we tried, how how it ended my sensitive pride/ ‘I hate you’ is really ‘I miss you’ disguised, born from a garden stuck in a desert it withers, it dies/ I felt out pending demise coming, I could see it from a mile away/

They say them spring winds remind you that things end/ Is we still friends? Hit you to ask you how things been/ No reply but I got the message that you ain’t even send, I know with maturity comes assurance/ We gon’ end up back together if it’s meant to happen/

Last year, Hitchcock dropped off the deluxe version of his BETTER album. The initial BETTER project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Hitchcock circled back to unveil a two-disc deluxe version (20 tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his well-received projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Be sure to press play on Deante Hitchcock’s brand new freestyle over SZA’s “I Hate You” instrumental down below.