Atlanta’s very own Deante Hitchcock returns this week with a brand new two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. The release is the latest tease of new music from Hitchcock as he gears up for his anticipated sophomore album later this year. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, Callin’ All My Children follows the release of Deante’s single “Alone” and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP Everyday The 14th that arrived back in February. On the opening track “Callin,'” the three spitters join forces over production by Brandon Phillips-Taylor:

Or you might be the karma for the women I did wrong met you up at Medusa, my heart/hope was already stoned/ I been alone, it made me strong enough to carry all these wrongs, rarely could tell you no, so I hate when you call me over/

Know how hard this goin’, I’m the face of the fallen soldiers, shit, ’til I slide in like forty-five/ Let the feelings die, let these ties be immortalize, woah ’cause every time that I reflect, you the mirror of all my flaws/ Make me think you the connect to my spirit gettin’ recharged, had to hid under the stress just to cover up all my scars, I can’t

Last year, Deante Hitchcock dropped of the deluxe version of his BETTER album. The initial BETTER project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Deante unveiled a two-disc deluxe version (20-tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his well-received projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Be sure to press play on Deante Hitchcock’s brand new Callin’ All My Children EP down below.