This Thursday (Feb. 17), Deante Hitchcock is set to unleash his brand new EP titled Everyday the 14th. The first taste of the forthcoming body of work arrived over the weekend as he shared his “Neck Up” single. Featuring additional vocals from rising singer-songwriter Bairi and rapper Dende, the song speaks to linking up with someone and experiencing an undeniable connection. On the track, the three artists catch a vibe over an airy instrumental:

You only want it from the neck up, had a long day I ain’t tryna fuck I just wanna lay back baby bless up/ Yeah you know it’s that time when I hit you with the “W-Y-A”

Deante also took a brief moment to share his intentions behind the track: “There’s something about selfless acts that can put a smile on someone’s face, bring peace to a stressful day, and add color to a dreary world.”

Last year, Deante dropped of the deluxe version of his BETTER album. The initial BETTER project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Deante unveiled a two-disc deluxe version (20-tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Within the last few months, Hitchcock kept his engagement high as he treated fans with a consistent string of freestyles that he shared on his YouTube channel every week. These clips include “Wait Until Summer,” his take on popular beats like Drake’s “What’s Next,” Earthgang’s “Baptize,” and Lil Wayne’s classic “Let The Beat Build” to keep his #NewAtlantaTuesday juices flowing.

Be sure to press play on Deante Hitchcock’s brand new single “Neck Up” down below.