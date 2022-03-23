Last year, Deante Hitchcock dropped of the deluxe version of his BETTER album. The initial BETTER project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Deante unveiled a two-disc deluxe version (20-tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Be sure to press play on Deante Hitchcock’s new single “Alone.”