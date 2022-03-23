/ 03.23.2022
Last year, Deante Hitchcock dropped of the deluxe version of his BETTER album. The initial BETTER project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Deante unveiled a two-disc deluxe version (20-tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.
Be sure to press play on Deante Hitchcock’s new single “Alone.”
Trending
James Fauntleroy x Larrance Dopson | 'Unfinished Business'
1500 Sound Academy is shifting the culture by showing musicians how to be successful through creativity. ...
/ 03.18.2022
T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
/ 12.23.2021
Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"
The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
/ 01.04.2022
Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
/ 12.16.2021