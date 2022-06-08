By Regina Cho
  /  06.08.2022

Atlanta’s very own Deante Hitchcock returned last month with a brand new two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. The release is a tease of new music from Hitchcock as he gears up for his anticipated sophomore album later this year. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, Callin’ All My Children follows the release of Deante’s single “Alone” and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP Everyday The 14th that arrived back in February.

This week, Deante Hitchcock is back with another installment of his “New Atlanta Tuesday” series, which is a consistent stream of short clips that show off what his fans love him for: his freestyles. The new offering is directed by Selfless and sees Hitchcock taking a late night drive as he raps over Kanye West’s infamous “30 Hours” beat about betting on your dreams:

Fuck everybody that told me to get a job, like choosin’ to bet on myself was odd/ Me, I find it strange y’all choose to stay at the same fuckin’ jobs, y’all be claimin’ to hate just to maintain, look/ No disrespect to those with dreams out here workin’ towards it, that wantin’ to quit and do they shit but can’t afford it

Last year, Deante Hitchcock dropped off the deluxe version of his BETTER album. The initial BETTER project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Deante circled back to unveil a two-disc deluxe version (20 tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his well-received projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

The full clip is posted exclusively on Instagram for now, and will hit YouTube later this week. Check it out below.

 

