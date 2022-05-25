By Regina Cho
  /  05.25.2022

Atlanta’s very own Deante Hitchcock returned earlier this month with a brand new two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. The release is a tease of new music from Hitchcock as he gears up for his anticipated sophomore album later this year. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, Callin’ All My Children follows the release of Deante’s single “Alone” and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP Everyday The 14th that arrived back in February.

This week, Deante Hitchcock is back with another installment of his “New Atlanta Tuesday” series, which is a consistent stream of short clips that show off what his fans love him for: his freestyles. The new offering is directed by Selfless and sees Hitchcock in the comfort of his own home studio as he delivers his smooth flow over Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” beat:

No funding for schools but we got brand new prisons, folks die over shows like it’s brand new denim from where I’ma from/ That’s why when n***as speak on the bread I need err’ crumb/ I can’t load around waitin’ on change that’ll never come, I gotta go to it how I’m supposed to show n***as the way if I don’t go through it

Last year, Deante Hitchcock dropped off the deluxe version of his BETTER album. The initial BETTER project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Deante circled back to unveil a two-disc deluxe version (20 tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his well-received projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Be sure to press play on Deante Hitchcock’s freestyle over “Churchill Downs” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Deante Hitchcock
Freestyles

