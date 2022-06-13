Tisha Campbell is getting candid about her relationship with former co-star Martin Lawrence ahead of the highly anticipated reunion of the iconic 90s television series.

Following a 1997 lawsuit in which Campbell charged Lawrence with “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats,” the 53-year-old actress says that the pair “worked really hard to reconnect and forgive.”

“We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings,” Campbell said during an appearance on “CBS Mornings.” “And so we concentrated mostly on that.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lawrence addressed the claims in a 2020 interview and reiterated that he has nothing but love for his former on-screen girlfriend.

“I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always nothing but love,” he expressed. “I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

“Martin” ran from 1992 to 1997 and according to Lawrence, when it was time to close the curtain on the iconic series, it was simply because “it just was time to end.”

As the crew gears up to celebrate 30 years in a new reunion special, Campbell says that the filming process was just like old times.

“It was amazing, just being with everybody, we were finishing each other’s sentences. We were joking, we were laughing,” she recalled. “It was like being on set again.”

The reunion is set to air on BET+ June 16 and will feature original stars, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, with the exception of beloved castmate Tommy Ford who died in 2016 after suffering a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.

It will be hosted by Affion Crockett and the cast will join each other on the legendary “Martin” living room set to reminisce about the show’s five seasons.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” said the BET streamer in a previous press release. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, ‘Martin: The Reunion’ brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”