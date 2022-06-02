Last month, CyHi The Prynce announced that he would be delivering his next album, The Story Of EGOT, this summer for his fans to enjoy. When the clock strikes midnight, fans will be able to check out a four-song appetizer (EGOT the EP) with a couple of appearances from Jacquees and Big Bank.

To build on the anticipation, the past week has seen the Atlanta emcee making his rounds in promotion of the forthcoming release, beginning with a visit to “Sway In The Morning.” More recently, he made a return to the L.A. Leakers, where he provided listeners with some of the illest bars heard this year over the instrumentals for 42 Dugg’s “Maybach” and Jeezy’s “Go Crazy”:

“Confessional soliloquies, a lesson of humility, it’s hard when our fathers in correctional facilities, if it wasn’t for my professional ability, I would prolly be somewhere, on the level 4 where killers be, but I’m off of Gresham Road with a extra load of Hillary, straight from Mexico, my connections go to Italy, blessed soul, sold oregano from Picca-did-illy, we had the gas and water, paid the mortgage from utilities, niggas ask for smoke, so I try to keep a SIG wit’ me…”

It’s been five years since CyHi dropped off his long-awaited debut LP No Dope on Sundays, which came with 15 songs and assists from Pusha T, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Estelle, Jagged Edge, Kanye West, Ernestine Johnson, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Travis Scott. Since then, the G.O.O.D. Music alum has continued to provide his pen (both as a feature and a songwriter) for the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, YNW Melly, Royce da 5’9″, Sy Ari Da Kid, Trinidad James, Big Sean, Tobi Nwigwe, and Russ.

Press play on CyHi The Prynce‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle below.