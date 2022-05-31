Earlier this month, Dreezy officially unveiled her new HITGIRL project, a new body of work that is executive produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Hit-Boy. The 10-track album includes star-studded features from Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih and INK.

This week, the Chicago native returns to show off some bars as she stops by the L.A. Leakers platform on Power 106 Los Angeles. Following some dope recent visits from fellow artists like Westside Boogie, Jack Harlow, and Buddy, Dreezy became the latest to sit in the hot seat. As she flowed over classic beats like Kanye West and Hit-Boy’s “Clique,” Dreezy delivers her dope flow with ease and includes a few name drops along the way:

I’m snatching’ the mic like Tay Swift/ It ain’t a ass shot, doctor, a writer, or a playlist that could build a bitch to step to me, I mean that disrespectfully/ I hit the studio and went toe-to-toe with Ye, then flew to Dreamville with J. Cole, killed it in the first 48

When the project first dropped, Dreezy also took a brief moment to share a few words about the process. “When you listen to this, I want you to hear one producer and a female kill a whole project together,” she says about HITGIRL. “Hit-Boy pushed me out of my comfort zone. I was thinking about songs differently. When I laid it down, I saw his vision and trusted him. I don’t know the last time this has been done. There aren’t any top producers who are co-signing females like this right now. We are making history for real.”

Dreezy kicked off the road to HITGIRL when she dropped off her “They Not Ready” single and accompanying music video last month, which has already amassed over 1 million views since its drop. HITGIRL serves as Dreezy’s first major release as an independent artist and follows her 2019 album Big Dreez, which included hit singles such as “Ecstasy” feat. Jeremih and “Chanel Slides” feat. Kash Doll.

Be sure to press play on Dreezy’s brand new L.A. Leakers freestyle down below.