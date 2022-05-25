Currently, the world anticipates Westside Boogie‘s long-awaited sophomore LP More Black Superheroes, which is led by the well-received singles “Aight” with Shelley aka DRAM and “Stuck.” Recently, the Compton emcee made his third visit to the L.A. Leakers at Power 106 to deliver some serious bars over the instrumentals for Benny The Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy” and Kanye West’s “Drive Slow.” Through his alter egos Anthony, Westside Boogie, and Super Blood, the “Deja Vu” rapper continued to open up about his thoughts, insecurities, and vulnerabilities on wax:

“The rhythm I had to catch, the strings that I had to stretch, I’ve been beat, but it’s all instrumental to my success, I’m in deep, I took too many lefts and lost my direction, how I end up on this search to be accepted? The lessons say the world in my possession, I could reach it ’cause it’s near, yea I’m hungry but I feed into the fears, know you, least I been aware, you know, in my mind I’m screaming out for air, ’cause I swear it’s more deep than it appears…”

More Black Superheroes will follow Westside Boogie‘s big label debut Everythings For Sale, which made landfall in 2019 with 13 songs and additional features from JID, Eminem, 6LACK, Christian Scott, Shaé Universe, and Snoh Aalegra. In addition to landing Boogie within the top 40 of the Billboard 200, Everythings For Sale received universal acclaim from music critics and major publications alike. Since then, Boogie continued his momentum with a slew of notable freestyles and loose cuts (for example, “Outside” with Joey BADA$$). He has also provided his talents for songs like YG’s “I Was On The Block,” Wale’s “Cliché,” REASON’s “Trapped In,” SiR’s “Rapper Weed,” Russ’ “SKY,” and D Smoke’s “Crossover.”

Press play on Westside Boogie‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle below.