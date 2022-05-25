Salvador Ramos detailed his plans ahead of Tuesday’s attack in an alarming text message to a young girl.

In an interview with CNN, the 15-year-old confirmed that she had been in contact with the gunman for weeks after the two met online.

The outlet obtained screenshots from the girl with messages where Ramos complained that he was “so annoyed” about his grandmother being in contact with AT&T about his cellular device. He also gave updates on the events leading up to massacre.

“I just shot my grandma in her head,” he said before he followed up with an even more chilling message. “Ima go shoot up a(n) elementary school rn (right now).”

The text message was sent at approximately at 6:21 p.m. Central European Time which translates to 11:21 a.m. Texas Time.

Authorities reported that the shooting began at about 11:32 a.m. when Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing at least 19 children and two adults before he was fatally shot by a responding law enforcement officer.

Ramos and the girl met on a social media app earlier this month and began to further connect offline through text messages. Per the messages and videos, the two even discussed plans for him to visit her in Europe.

The girl also said that they spoke daily via FaceTime and through a social live streaming app called Yubo. She notes that the pair often spoke about her life in Germany and would play games through an app called Plato.

“He looked happy and comfortable talking to me,” she said.

Last week for his 18th birthday, Ramos legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles and brought several rounds of ammunition which President Biden said “is just wrong,” when he addressed the nation on Tuesday evening (May 24).

Yesterday’s massacre is the second-deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook tragedy where 26 children and adults in 2012 and comes shy of two weeks since the Buffalo shooting claimed the lives of 10 people who were shopping at a Tops supermarket on a Saturday night (May 14).