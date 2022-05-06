A game of Uno took a turn for the worse when a Georgia man shot another man during a heated argument.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Taylor Grant was convicted of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm “during a commission of a felony” by a Cobb County, Georgia jury on April 28.

The incident occured back in December 2020 when Grant was attending a function at his cousin’s home in Marietta, Georgia. During a game of Uno, Grant and the victim, whose name has yet to be disclosed, found themselves engaged in an argument.

According to reports from WSB-TV, when Grant shot the victim in his bicep, he also “threatened to shoot him again and kill him.”

The 34-year-old even provided the victim with an Uber ride home, however, when police located the man he claimed to have been injured during a drive-by shooting. He told authorities that he “didn’t know who shot him.”

Several surgeries later, the victim decided to come forth and tell the truth about what went down on that eventful December night. He told Cobb County police that “he didn’t want anyone to get in trouble and that’s why he lied about the drive-by.”

“Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13,” said Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks in an official statement. “However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used.”

The game has been known to spark controversy via social media as a Twitter account for the Haribo game occasionally chimes in on what are considered to be the official rules. They are often disputed by people across the culture who know and love Uno.

If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO pic.twitter.com/wOegca4r0h — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 4, 2019

Grant was arrested for the crime on April 2, 2021 at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He is set to be sentenced at a later date.