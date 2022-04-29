By Regina Cho
  /  04.29.2022

Last September, GIVĒON shared “For Tonight,” the lead single of his forthcoming debut LP which is now RIAA certified Gold. Today (April 29), the GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist returns with the second offering, the soulful ballad “Lie Again.” Paired with a simple yet emotion-filled visual, GIVĒON pleads in the song that he’d rather hear some lies than hear the harsh truth:

Too honest to me, this time it’s okay to lie to my face/ Don’t want you to say it just let me think it only been me/ Lie so sweet until I believe that it’s only been me to touch you/ I, I pretend no one has had you like I did I don’t need the truth, baby/ So lie, lie again, no one has had you like I did I don’t need the truth, baby

“‘Lie Again’ is a story about the internal war with oneself, battling the acceptance of the ugly-truth, and the refusal to embrace the ghosts of your lover’s past,” GIVĒON says of his new song. “Detailing the complexities of overlooking red flags to remain blissfully ignorant in the name of love.”

Back in March, GIVĒON delivered the compilation album When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, a combination of last year’s Take Time and When It’s All Said and Done. Altogether, the project saw 13 tracks and an appearance from Snoh Aalegra for the standout cut “Last Time” — fans also received an extra song titled “All To Me.” In terms of assists, GIVĒON can be heard on the Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar, which he performed  just recently a few weeks ago at the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony. He also appeared on Drake’s wildly successful album Certified Lover Boy on the song “In The Bible” with Lil Durk

Be sure to press play on Giveon’s brand new “Lie Again” music video down below.

