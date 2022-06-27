Over the weekend, GIVĒON delivered his brand new Give or Take album. On the new body of work, the GRAMMY-nominated R&B star delves into the ups and downs of his romances across 15 new tracks. To help ring in the new release, GIVĒON has also shared the official music video for “Lost Me” from the album. As the Long Beach singer calls on his past experiences, he’s met with some honest reflections:

Was it all my fault? Maybe one day, I’ll grow, I’m not fixin’ what broke us/ Instead, I’m in this ride and I barely know her but she already know what it is, oh-oh, oh-oh/ I’m not lookin’ for the one, later, but for now I’m havin’ fun/

I’m done ’cause I always get hurt, won’t be here for long/ Baby, you can hate me if you want, but now, I gotta put myself first/ We can kiss, we can touch and do it often (Ooh, ooh)

Last year, GIVĒON delivered the compilation album When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, a combination of Take Time and When It’s All Said and Done. Altogether, the project sees 13 tracks and an appearance from Snoh Aalegra for the standout cut “Last Time.” Fans also received an extra song titled “All To Me.” In terms of assists, GIVĒON can be heard on Justin Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar. He also appeared on Drake’s successful album Certified Lover Boy on the song “In The Bible” with Lil Durk.

In honor of Give Or Take, GIVĒON will launch his biggest North American headline tour in 2022. The journey kicks off on August 16 in Philadelphia, PA and visits major cities coast-to-coast with gigs in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York.

Be sure to press play on Giveon’s brand new music video for “Lost Me” down below.