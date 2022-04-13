By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2022

As of last week, R&B star GIVĒON has garnered three new certifications from the RIAA. “For Tonight” and “The Beach” both picked up Gold certifications, while “Like I Want You” has gone double-platinum. He decided to remind people how deserving he is of those accolades this week by unveiling a brand new stellar performance of “For Tonight.” While looking out into the city skyline from a rooftop, GIVĒON effortlessly delivers an intimate rendition of the track:

We’ve been done long before it all begun still can’t give it up/ Lead me on but leave before the morning comes even though it’s what we want, can’t keep this up for long/ But I just, I just don’t wanna leave you, might just, might just throw away the reasons/

Why we both can’t lay here and secret, secret, both gotta keep it/ Honest, honest, that’s just a game we know we both can’t play for tonight, I’m yours/ So deny the truth we’ll stay behind closed doors/ Cause all I wanna do is lie with you even though it’s wrong to lie with you

Back in March, GIVĒON delivered the compilation album When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, a combination of last year’s Take Time and When It’s All Said and Done. Altogether, the project saw 13 tracks and an appearance from Snoh Aalegra for the standout cut “Last Time” — fans also received an extra song titled “All To Me.” In terms of assists, GIVĒON can be heard on the Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar, which he performed  just recently a few weeks ago at the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony. He also appeared on Drake’s wildly successful album Certified Lover Boy on the song “In The Bible” with Lil Durk.

Be sure press play on GIVĒON’s performance version of “For Tonight” down below.

