It has been nearly two years since Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her following a party in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. Today (April 25), the Houston rapper sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to give an exclusive conversation detailing her version of events.

In July 2020, Megan was hanging out at a small, late night party at Kylie Jenner’s house along with Lanez and Megan’s best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris when tensions began to arise.

After leaving the house in the hills, an argument in the car led to Megan being shot in her foot.

Details of the incident have been murkey ever since the events took place as each of the three have told their own version of what took place.

Today, Megan’s interview with King went live to set the record straight.

King asked Megan if there was an argument in the car. She replied, “It was [an] argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff.”

Megan continued, “Like, we fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

The “Savage” rapper added that once the argument escalated, she exited the vehicle and then, “And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Megan alleged that Lanez shot her a “couple” of times.

“He is standin’ up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me,’” she said.

Since the incident, they have been many rumors surrounding the situation — with some stating that Lanez was romantically involved with both Kelsey and Megan. King proceeded to ask Megan if she had a sexual relationship with Lanez.

“Um, I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory,” she said after pausing.

King then asked, “So why do you think he’s putting out the story that the two of you had a relationship and that you’re making the whole thing up?”

Megan said she believed Lanez was trying to “deflect from the fact that he committed a crime.”

According to CBS Mornings, text messages obtained by the network say that Kelsey sent messages to Megan’s security guard saying, “Help, Tory shot Meg” on the night of the incident.

Lanez was arrested for the shooting, but released the same day after posting bail.

In October 2020, he was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty.

According to Billboard, Lanez is due back in court on September 24 for violating court orders by addressing the situation online.