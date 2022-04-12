Fans, celebs, and news outlets around the world continue to express their thoughts on the Oscars controversy. Through all the noise, it’s important to tap in with people who know the parties involved in real life, including lifelong friends and co-stars. Jeffrey Townes, AKA the one and only DJ Jazzy Jeff, spoke candidly about his thoughts on the matter.

“Don’t get it twisted that, you know, this would be something that he’s proud of. It was a lapse in judgment, you know?” Jazzy Jeff told Chicago radio station WGCI-FM. “And I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the shit out of somebody and he didn’t. So for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Smith has been banned from the Academy for a decade. “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022,” they wrote. “Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Will Smith has accepted the consequence of his choice to slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. On Friday following the official announcement, after The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced the actor’s punishment, he expressed his sentiment on the penalty.

In a statement to “E! News,” he said, “I accept and respect the Academy‘s decision.”

Another Fresh Prince co-star, Tatyana Ali, who played the role of Ashley, previously also chimed in about the situation. “I love [Will Smith] very much,” she said during the Academy Awards telecast. “[Chris Rock] didn’t deserve to be hit. Period. My heart aches for what has happened. I don’t know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him.”