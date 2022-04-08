Will Smith has accepted the consequence of his choice to slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. On Friday (April 8), after The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced the actor’s punishment, he expressed his sentiment on the penalty.

In a statement to “E! News,” he said, “I accept and respect the Academy‘s decision.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Smith has been banned from the Academy for a decade effective today. “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022,” they wrote. “Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Smith’s fate in the Academy has been up in the air since he smacked Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Will Packer, who produced this year’s award show, said the comedian stopped organizers from removing the King Richard star from the ceremony. For that reason, Smith was present when he was named the winner of the Best Actor award. He issued a public apology to the Academy while accepting his first-ever Oscar, but the organization was not too fond of his violent act. The day after the annual event, they condemned his action and announced an investigation into the matter.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” they previously announced. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Though Smith is prohibited from attending Academy-related events, he’d already resigned days prior. “I betrayed the trust of The Academy,” he explained. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”