Barbs, get ready — the Queen is back tonight. After two long years, “Carpool Karaoke” has returned and the season premiere will feature the one and only Nicki Minaj.

The Coronavirus pandemic forced “The Late Late Show” host James Corden to take an indefinite pause on the hit TV show, “Carpool Karaoke,” as the popular series features the host and a musical guest riding together in close quarters.

On April 1, “The Late Late Show” released a promo video clip that read, “After two years of not being allowed to sit this close, social distancing is over. Oh my gosh, carpool is back,” before revealing a scene of Corden singing along with Minaj to her chart-topping hit “Anaconda” along with the series premiere date of April 6.

Before taking his drive to pick up Minaj tonight, Corden took a trip down memory lane. In a series of photos posted to the show’s Instagram account, there were snaps of past guests that included Adele, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears and Missy Elliot, who shared her episode with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Of course, the Queen was excited to share the news as she captioned her promo clip with, “My #CarpoolKaraoke drops on Wednesday night’s @latelateshow at 12:37am on @cbs! TOMORROW I PROMISE YOU THIS [ONE] IS FOR THE [BOOKS].”

We’re always happy for a chance to see Nicki and lately, she has been giving us plenty of opportunities.

As of 2022, Minaj has been so gracious to give us collabs that have stayed on repeat like “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Do We Have A Problem” with Lil Baby and “Blick Blick!” with hip hop newcomer, Coi Leray.

Minaj doesn’t seem to be letting her foot off of the gas any time soon. In addition to the new music currently out, just last week Minaj was seen shooting the music video for “We Go Up” and in true Barbie fashion, she was kind enough to bring back the pink hair, pink clothes and pink whip.

We’re just happy that we get to see the “Whole Lotta Money” rapper for the return of “Carpool Karaoke” tonight on CBS.