Congratulations are in order for Tyler, The Creator on his major Grammy win for Best Rap Album, although the category wasn’t televised during Sunday night’s ceremony. Since last month, Tyler, the Creator has been traversing across North America for his “CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST” tour, which sees support from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown, so he wasn’t able to make the ceremony anyway. But that didn’t stop the multifaceted star from hopping on Instagram to give a very candid and impromptu acceptance speech.

“First off, I’m hyped,” he began. “Thank you to DJ Drama, you are fucking so important to rap music.” DJ Drama served as CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST’s host, providing a feel that’s reminiscent of the classic Gangsta Grillz series.

“Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders,” he continues. “Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad … where I can make an album where I just flex all goddamn day.”

He then addresses a specific someone, and although the livestream cuts off right when the name was mentioned, many are speculating he was referring to DJ Khaled, who infamously uploaded a now-deleted rant a few years ago criticizing Tyler after IGOR went number 1 over his own project. “And thank you to [cuts off],” he says. “I know you’re seething and angry and ‘ugh, no one listens to that album.’ These arena tours that are selling out says different. And if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you, too.”

The “CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST” tour supports Tyler, the Creator‘s sixth studio LP of the same name. Released last June, that project saw 16 tracks (or 17 if you got your hands on a hard copy) with additional contributions from 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and more. CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST became Tyler‘s second number one album thanks to 169,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.