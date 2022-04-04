By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2022

Congratulations are in order for Tyler, The Creator on his major Grammy win for Best Rap Album, although the category wasn’t televised during Sunday night’s ceremony. Since last month, Tyler, the Creator has been traversing across North America for his “CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST” tour, which sees support from Kali UchisVince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown, so he wasn’t able to make the ceremony anyway. But that didn’t stop the multifaceted star from hopping on Instagram to give a very candid and impromptu acceptance speech.

“First off, I’m hyped,” he began. “Thank you to DJ Drama, you are fucking so important to rap music.” DJ Drama served as CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST’s host, providing a feel that’s reminiscent of the classic Gangsta Grillz series.

“Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders,” he continues. “Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad … where I can make an album where I just flex all goddamn day.”

 

 

He then addresses a specific someone, and although the livestream cuts off right when the name was mentioned, many are speculating he was referring to DJ Khaled, who infamously uploaded a now-deleted rant a few years ago criticizing Tyler after IGOR went number 1 over his own project. “And thank you to [cuts off],” he says. “I know you’re seething and angry and ‘ugh, no one listens to that album.’ These arena tours that are selling out says different. And if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you, too.”

The “CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST” tour supports Tyler, the Creator‘s sixth studio LP of the same name. Released last June, that project saw 16 tracks (or 17 if you got your hands on a hard copy) with additional contributions from 42 DuggYoungBoy Never Broke AgainTy Dolla $ignLil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and more. CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST became Tyler‘s second number one album thanks to 169,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
the Creator
Tyler

Trending
Interest

Meet Anya Dillard, a young, gifted and Black leader fighting for change in her community

Chosen as one of McDonald’s “Future 22,” Dillard is an activist undaunted by the size ...
By Jess Sims
  /  03.30.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT goes behind the scenes at the 2022 Oscars | REVOLT Black News Weekly

In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue takes us ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.01.2022
View More