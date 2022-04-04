In these unprecedented times, the pandemic has created an elevated sense of urgency for civilians regarding their financial and credit standing. As many people are fixated on rebuilding, REVOLT aims to assist during National Financial Literacy Month. For starters, let’s unpack how credit is established.

As defined by Britannica, credit is a “… transaction between two parties in which one (the creditor or lender) supplies money, goods, services, or securities in return for a promised future payment by the other (the debtor or borrower). Such transactions normally include the payment of interest to the lender. Credit may be extended by public or private institutions to finance business activities, agricultural operations, consumer expenditures or government projects.”

Ideally, borrowers strive to pay less interest to their lenders. Still, this process is nuanced, particularly for those of low-income backgrounds. With respect to issuing credit beyond credit limits that are not predetermined, Bankrate logs, “Your credit limit is based on your credit history and credit score. In a few cases, a credit card issuer will do a more in-depth analysis of your credit history, considering any reasons why you might be a potential credit risk.” One factor in how swiftly a person can begin to develop their credit deals with how much money they make. Being paid a livable wage increases the likelihood of loan approvals, budgeting against existing debt, and building a healthy payment history.

If you are familiarizing yourself with restorative processes, it’s worth noting that the significance of financial literacy is often undervalued or missing altogether from educational curriculums. You are not alone. Upon selecting a credit format — such as an approved credit card — one way to encourage good credit is to pay back your balances strategically. With credit cards, using less than 30% of your credit limit and later making payments within your billing cycle reads favorably to credit bureaus. “The highest scorers use less than 7%… [So, it is beneficial to] make sure your balance is low… A simple way to do that is to pay several times throughout the month,” published NerdWallet.

Also, paying your current bills on time helps maintain a favorable credit score. Some may believe that it takes money to make money, but progress can be made on your credit score no matter your proximity to socioeconomic essentials. Those with a low credit score are best positioned to advance their standing quickly. If you are unsure of your current placement, there are free credit reports, including Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. Though there are hundreds of American credit scoring models, the FICO credit score is the most commonly used.

The “How to Increase Your Credit Score” section on Debt.org confirms, “The FICO credit score [accounts for] 90% of [the United States’] businesses … FICO uses five major components in the equation that produces your credit score. Payment history (35% of score) … Amounts owed (30%) … Length of credit history (15%) … Credit mix (10%): FICO likes to see a mix between credit cards, mortgages and auto loans … [and opening] new credit [forms] (10%).”