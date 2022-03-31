There have been a wealth of rumors that have surfaced from this year’s Oscars, particularly in regards to the now-infamous incident involving Chris Rock and what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in response. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Academy released a statement claiming that they did in fact ask Smith to leave to venue, but he rebuffed their request.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Today (March 31), TMZ reports that, despite Smith‘s alleged refusal to leave, forcibly removing him from Dolby Theatre was never in the cards. Said report states that the Los Angeles Police Department was present during the fracas, and nobody from the Academy consulted with them about the issue. Even worse, an accompanying report claims that the Academy never asked Smith to leave in the first place, despite the many conversations that took place moments after the slap went down. Instead, Oscars producer Will Packer and an Academy official approached Will to tell him that they wanted him to stay, the exact opposite of what the Academy is claiming.

Currently, the Academy is in the midst of “a formal review” that will “explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” While the Board of Governors have decided that Smith violated the Academy’s Standards of Conduct (“inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of”), they have yet to make an final decision on any consequences. Per other reports, a meeting to make said decision will take place on April 18 and will consist of a vote — Smith will be notified 15 days prior to that, and will be given the opportunity to provide a “written response to defend himself.”