Last year, Sheff G found himself in a bit of legal trouble, and was hit with a two-year sentence over weapon possession. Regardless, it appears that he isn’t letting that amount of time away stop his forward movement — just yesterday (Mar. 23), the Brooklyn emcee unveiled a new single titled “Break From It,” which sees production from Great John and sees him both stressing about his issues while speaking on other facets of his high-end lifestyle:

“Hunnid K flat, had to put that on my necklace, boy, I get you hit up if you front just with the backend, I missed this one baddie she be crammin’ while I’m slappin’, we don’t do no lackin’, but I don’t use no strap in it, I can’t go on dates, without my gun on waist, huh, never show no face, that’s how you beat your cases, she my lil’ snappy with the apple, baby girl, you so juicy, seen her on the ‘net, I love some flicks, now it’s a movie…”

Sheff G and the Winners Circle movement has continued to solidify their position and a label from the Empire State to look out for. Sheff alone has delivered high-quality cuts like “Drum Dummy,” “Start Some Shyt,” “On Go” with Polo G, and “Run It Up” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and close collaborator Sleepy Hallow. Prior to that, he released the full-length project Proud Of Me Now back in December, which boasted notable cuts like “Tip Toe,” “Eeny Meany Miny Moe,” “Lights On,” “No Negotiations,” and its title track. 2020 also saw a couple of other projects from Sheff G — May’s One and Only and July’s Just 4 Yall, the latter of which saw some dope collaborations alongside King Von, Jay Critch, Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, and more.

Press play on “Break From It” below.