REVOLT is celebrating Women’s History Month in a big way. Every year in March, we’re reminded of all the hard work and time women have invested into bettering our communities. Though the world has a habit of underestimating the ladies, women have stopped at nothing to effect change throughout society, shattering glass ceilings and inspiring hope since the beginning of time. That is why we are introducing a new TikTok Live show centered around women influencers of today.

We’re taking over TikTok Live throughout Women’s History Month to highlight several up-and-coming creatives. Every episode will star innovative women who are leading the conversation in each of their respective passions. From fitness and sound healing to the culinary arts, they’ll be a range of dynamic fields for viewers to learn about. To top that off, the series is hosted by beautiful multimedia host, producer and radio personality Sadé Vanessa (pictured above).

Let’s introduce our guests.

Paige Romans

Paige Romans will be kicking off our premiere episode on Tuesday, March 15, blessing viewers with a peek into her world of soca dance fitness. Hailing from Montego Bay, Jamaica, the young go-getter has been certified in personal training since 2016. After being invited to instruct a private Caribbean fitness class, she started her own soca workshop to assist the Tamarac, Florida community. Romans is all about encouraging people to achieve their fitness goals, whether that includes muscle gain, building confidence, weight loss, or relieving stress. Best of all, she leads by example! Tune in at at 7 p.m. EST.

Kimberly Nichols

Up next, we have Kimmy’s Kreations chef Kimberly Nichols. Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, this #BoyMom is best known for serving comfort food with a twist. From Soul Food and desserts to decorating her sons’ birthday cakes, there’s no limit to Nichols’ Kreations. Not to mention, the chef de cuisine is on full-time active duty in the military, having served our nation for the last 13 years. Nichols is the definition of a superwoman. Watch her TikTok Live episode Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

August DeWindt

Speaking of delicious eats, August DeWindt throws down in the kitchen – and it’s all for her aptly titled social media brand “There’s Food at Home.” DeWindt was working in hospitality five years ago when she decided to quit her job and pursue her passion for food. Growing up in the melting pot of NYC, the young chef was exposed to many foods from different cultures. She also helped her grandmother in the kitchen as a child, which is when she says she fell in love with the art form. With her husband as her partner, DeWindt is making her own mark. They own Kinky’s, an adults-only dessert bar in Manhattan, as well as John’s Juice in Brooklyn. Watch her TikTok Live episode Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. EST.

Anabelle Lefevre

Although society has only just begun navigating conversations surrounding mental health and self-care, there are so many change-makers who are doing the work to keep the wellness momentum going. Annabelle Lefevre is an educator, wellness coach and yoga instructor. Her mission is to empower other women to take control of their health, live intentionally and embrace a “mindfulness lifestyle.” It was her own wellness and fertility journey that inspired the mom of two to get into the wellness space. Tune into her TikTok Live episode Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. EST.

Luna Ase

Last, but certainly not least, we have Luna Ase. The singer and Los Angeles healer is best known for her “spiritual humor” and conscious content aimed at bringing people together. A Reiki master, sound healer and owner of Luna Ase Shop LLC, she uses her gifts to create bath soaks, handmade jewelry and more. Luna Ase’s mission is to unite humanity through unconditional love, music and energy healing. You can check out her TikTok Live episode Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. EST.