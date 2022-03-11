By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.11.2022

LL Cool J has responded after some of his music videos’ most viral moments caused him to trend on Twitter on Thursday (March 10). In a series of hilarious tweets, fans recalled the most outrageous scenes in LL’s famed videos, such as “Loungin,” “Curious,” and more.

LL Cool J was ridiculous in every music video he was in. Just go look,” one person tweeted.

“LL poured chocolate syrup on shorty kneecaps in broad daylight on jamaica ave while she sat on the hood of his car. Absolutely unhinged, chaotic behavior. Explain yourself sir,” another fan joked.

“How bout when he scaled that museum wall as a ninja cat burglar, repelled down from the roof like Ethan Hunt, snuffed three security guards as he crept inside, picked locks including a vault door, then sat down in a throne as an already-present harem massaged his shoulders in it,” a third person tweeted.

The Queens-bred star clearly caught wind of the jokes and hopped on TikTok to discuss his wildest scenes.

“Yeah, I was definitely ridiculous,” he admitted. “That’s my goal. I make my own rules.”

Playing the guitar on a young lady’s leg,” he said about his “Headsprung” video. “My father always said when I asked him if he worked out, he said, ‘The heaviest thing I lift is a leg.’ I always loved that. I think I should’ve had two or three girls, though. Should’ve had a whole band, drums and all that.”

The 54-year-old also acknowledged he “definitely was wildin'” in his “Loungin” video, where he poured chocolate syrup on a woman’s leg.

“Although, I always felt there should’ve been more chocolate. Maybe using a giant paintbrush or something and just really go in,” he said. “Now looking back, I should’ve went a little further with it, but yeah, it was unhinged.”

Speaking about his “Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings” video, where he immediately boards a bus while his car’s flat tire is being fixed, LL joked, “I’m not sitting around waiting for the flat to get fixed, man, I got places to go! I ain’t too good for public transportation.”

See LL’s response clip and the hilarious tweets about his videos below. 

Tags in this article:
Tags
LL Cool J

