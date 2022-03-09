The Notorious B.I.G.’s estate announced his first-ever official NFT collection on Wednesday (March 9), which marks the 25th anniversary of the legendary rapper’s tragic death.

According to a statement, the collection — which was created in partnership by Biggie’s estate and the Green Web3 company OneOf — will celebrate his life and legacy. A portion of its proceeds will also go to benefit the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, said.

OneOf COO and Co-Founder Josh James also said in the release that it was an honor to uplift Biggie’s “incredible legacy.”

“Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come,” he added.

According to the statement, the concept behind the collection was co-created by Voletta’s manager Wayne Barrow and Elliot Osagie of Willingie, Inc. More information about the collection is expected to be announced soon, but until then, fans can sign up for updates on the project’s website.

On Wednesday; fans, friends and collaborators took to social media to mark the anniversary of Biggie’s passing and reflect on his long-lasting influence.

According to ABC 7, a new mural was also unveiled today on Brooklyn’s Fulton Street to celebrate the hip hop icon. Artists, local leaders, elected officials, rappers, loved ones and fans gathered for the mural’s reveal on Wednesday afternoon, the outlet added.

See an Instagram post about Biggie’s upcoming NFT collection below.