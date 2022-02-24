The Notorious B.I.G would have turned 50 years old this year and his estate, Bad Boy Records, Rhino and Atlantic Records are making sure he’s celebrated all year long. According to Billboard, Biggie’s estate and the record labels teamed up to announce their year-long campaign, “Sky’s The Limit: A Year Celebrating The Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G” on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

The campaign will officially kick off on March 25 in honor of the 25th anniversary of Biggie’s sophomore studio album, Life After Death. According to the outlet, the milestone will be commemorated through online events and the release of enhanced digital versions of both the album and Biggie’s music videos through his official YouTube channel.

Then, on June 10, a 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe box set of Life After Death will become available. Billboard writes that the set will be priced at $179.98 and will include eight LPs, notes by music journalist Sheldon Pearce, exclusive commentary from the team that originally worked on the 1997 album’s release and a booklet with rare photos from the album cover shoot.

The set will also include a “Hypnotize” 12-inch, “Mo Money Mo Problems” 12-inch, “Sky’s the Limit” 12-inch and “Nasty Boy” 12-inch.

In the past, The Notorious B.I.G.’s friends have gathered annually to celebrate his birthday, which is on May 21. Two years ago, the annual “Biggie Dinner” was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Find the full 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe box set of Life After Death tracklist below and pre-order the set here.

