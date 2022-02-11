By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.11.2022

Kendrick Lamar fans woke up disappointed on Friday morning (Feb. 11) after a rumored new release from the Compton-born star was nowhere to be found. As reported by REVOLT, Lamar is rumored to be releasing a new single ahead of his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance this weekend and many believed the new track would arrive today.

On Twitter, Kung Fu Kenny’s name began to trend on Friday as fans wallowed in despair.

“Why did I get my hopes up and think Kendrick Lamar was actually going to drop an album or single tonight,” one person tweeted along with a video of a person painting their face with clown makeup.

“Kendrick Lamar didn’t drop shit, the internet really convinced me this time I don’t know why I listened, I never do but I did today and fuck it I’m done. I’m done,” another frustrated fan lamented.

Rumors about new music from the 34-year-old were stoked this week by Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. On his “Rap Life” show, Darden said he received a confirmation that Lamar’s next single would debut ahead of his Super Bowl LVI performance and that it would begin the rollout for his next album, which will be his last project with Top Dawg Entertainment. 

If the “Rap Life” report is accurate, a new K. Dot single could still arrive tomorrow (Feb. 12) or even hours before the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 13). However, as singles are usually released on Fridays, fans were expecting Lamar’s alleged new release to arrive today.

As reported by REVOLT, Lamar will take the SoFi Stadium stage this weekend with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige for the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ahead of the performance, Eminem praised Lamar’s lyricism during a conversation with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM’s Shade 45.

“Kendrick is at the very top, top tier of lyricists — not just of this generation, but of all time,” he said.

See some reactions to Lamar not dropping new music on Twitter below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kendrick Lamar

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More