Back in October, Jay Burna liberated a three-song EP titled Trophy, which saw additional contributions from Zoey Dollaz, Lunchmoney Lewis, and T.I. — the last of whom provided his talents for “U The Shit,” a melodic ode to ladies that sees production from FKi 1st. Thanks to its subject matter, the sultry cut proves just as effective in the bedroom as it is on the dance floor:

“Love it because you stayed down, you go low, I get high, caught you blowin’ my mind, you a demon on trips, that’s a hell of a time, going deep, so deep, tryna hit your kidneys, it’s a movie every time that you with me, I know we can go for sessions, teach you different moves, that’s a lesson, spread you like some mayo while you catch up, do you want some more? That’s the question…”

This week, “U The Shit” gets a brand new visual courtesy of Vision Mob, which sees the duo down in what appears to be Miami. In addition to some dope shots in a high-rise condo (as well as some birds eye footage overlooking the city), the artists can also be spotted catching vibes with a bevy of beautiful women on a yacht, under some palm trees, and more.

It’s been a couple of years since T.I. released his eleventh studio LP The L.I.B.R.A., which came with 20 tracks and a slew of collaborations alongside Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Conway The Machine, Rick Ross, and more. Outside of his own work, the Hustle Gang star has also continued to deliver top tier features on songs like 24hrs’s “Who Who,” Soulja Boy’s “Copy & Paste,” and Ralo’s “Fall Apart.” As previously reported by REVOLT, he’s currently working on his final album, Kill The King.

Press play on “U The Shit” below.