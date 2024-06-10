Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Jean-Paul Aussenard / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lashontae Heckard, Karrine Steffans and Melyssa Ford Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There are so many reasons why many herald the 1990s to the 2010s in the music industry: budgets were huge, videos were cinematic, and, for many, Hip Hop was reaching zeniths of glamour and lifestyle aspiration.

A major part of the music video universe at the time was the video vixen archetype: attractive and sensual women who capture and keep their viewers’ attentions. These glamorous women were the actresses of the genre, acting as the girl next door, the femme fatale or anything the artist needed them to be. Along the way, Melyssa Ford, Karrine Steffans, Blac Chyna, and many other women became household names. Each vixen cemented themselves in music history and some even transcended into commercial acting and entrepreneurial ventures.

Since their time on screen is forever immortalized, and heavily documented for all to remember, let's get into our list of 15 iconic video vixens.

1. Melyssa Ford

As the quintessential video vixen, Ford is often one of the first ladies who comes to mind. Who could forget her scene-stealing performances in videos such as Jadakiss’ “Knock Yourself Out” or Sisqó’s “Thong Song” remix? That frame shot of her pierced tongue in the latter visual sent shockwaves throughout the industry. The Toronto native has starred in numerous music videos, movies and television shows, including Three Can Play That Game and two episodes of “Soul Food.” She has even appeared in iconic men’s magazines like King Magazine. However, the media personality is more than just a pretty face and voluptuous body; she is also a York University alumni and one of the co-hosts of “The Joe Budden Podcast” since 2022.

2. Karrine Steffans

Perhaps the most infamous video vixen of all time, Steffans was an in-demand fixture in Hip Hop videos before the release of Confessions of a Video Vixen, her tell-all book about her sexual exploits with rappers. She starred in classic videos like "Danger (Been So Long)" by Mystikal and "Hey Papi" by JAY-Z, before appearing in films such as A Man Apart. While she’s also been featured in magazine spreads for King and Smooth Magazine, her most notable works continue to be her books. In fact, her first three projects — all about her experiences as a video vixen — have each made The New York Times Best Seller list.

3. Gloria Velez

Gloria Velez hails from Florida, where she entered modeling and body competitions before artists began asking her to star in their music videos. The dancer turned iconic vixen most notably starred in Ja Rule's "Holla Holla" and JAY-Z and UGK's "Big Pimpin',” for which she appeared as the notorious cowgirl in white. Those performances even contributed to her receiving BET’s Video Vixen and XXL’s Eye Candy of the Year awards. Her mass appeal has allowed her to pose for spreads in publications such as Lowrider and Playboy Magazine, as well as a stint as co-host of MTV2’s “Video Honeys.”

4. K.D. Aubert

With over 50 film credits to her name per IMDb, and various high fashion and commercial gigs on her resume, K.D. Aubert has left an iconic mark. Some of her noteworthy video performances include “Karma” by Lloyd Banks, “She Got Her Own” by Ne-Yo and “Into You” by Fabolous. The Louisiana native also had memorable moments in the cult classic films Friday After Next and Soul Plane.

5. Buffie the Body

When Buffie the Body burst onto the scene as a dark-skinned, dangerously curvy Southern stripper turned vixen, the industry took notice. She is one of the very few video vixens who debuted with a pseudonym, and more specifically, one that references her physical attributes. The Georgia native starred in videos such as Tony Yayo’s “So Seductive” and appeared in magazines such as King and Black Men SSX Magazine. She is also the author of Vixen Icon (The Buffie The Body Story) and the owner of Brick Built Apparel.

6. Amber Rose

The world first took notice of Amber Rose as the beautiful and bald Cape Verdean in videos for Jeezy, Chris Brown, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj and many more. The Philadelphia-born model has since made a name for herself as the love interest to many of Hip Hop’s leading men and has starred in multiple reality TV shows. She also created and organized SlutWalk in Los Angeles and is even a published author of How to Be a Bad Bitch.

7. Esther Baxter

Esther Baxter rose to prominence after being featured in Petey Pablo’s “Freek-A-Leek” video in the early 2000s. That appearance then led to the Miami native starring in videos like “Switch” by Will Smith and “Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, among others. Baxter has also been featured in Smooth, King and Vibe Magazine. She has since retired from the world of videos and is now a celebrity chef and entrepreneur.

8. Ki Toy Johnson

Ki Toy Johnson made a memorable debut in Outkast's “The Way You Move” video. She was brown skin, curvy and physically fit, exuding class and grace. That star-making appearance, which also featured live performances with the group, led to other opportunities such as her role in Beauty Shop, starring Queen Latifah, as well as commercials with Boost Mobile. She has also been featured in staple magazines King and Black Men.

9. Blac Chyna

Chyna made a name for herself with scene-stealing performances in videos like “Rack City” by Tyga, “Monster” by Kanye West and “Rake It Up” by Yo Gotti. Her bodacious body, tattoos and pierced dimples helped set her apart and keep the video roles coming in while she graced magazines such as Smooth Girl and Ink Magazine. The model also successfully segued into acting, reality TV and entrepreneurship with her makeup brand, Lashed by Blac Chyna.

10. Rosa Acosta

A vixen-turned-actress, Rosa Acosta is one of the most notable faces and bodies to star in Hip Hop music videos. A clip of her stretching led to her being chosen for Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” video, followed by many other videos for artists such as Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Gucci Mane and more. The Dominican-born actress also graced the cover of numerous magazines and even modeled for Supreme.

11. Jeannette Chaves

As the leading lady in JAY-Z's uber-glamorous “Excuse Me Miss” video featuring Pharrell Williams, Jeannette Chaves stole everyone’s hearts. Who could forget her iconic elevator scene in which she flaunts a studded cutout dress with a fur jacket? In 2003, the actress won Sexiest Video Vixen at the inaugural Vibe Awards, and she has also starred in music videos for Nelly, Kanye West, Craig David and more.

12. Vida Guerra

Vida Guerra got her start as a video vixen through modeling for men’s magazines. She was featured in Smooth, Playboy and DUB Magazine before making the leap to music videos. Known for her extremely toned physique and sensuality, she starred in Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” Kanye West’s “The New Workout Plan,” sketches on “Chappelle's Show” and in commercials for Burger King. She’s also competed in body building competitions and is now a devout vegetarian and health enthusiast.

13. Erica Mena

Erica Mena has been gracing our television screens long before “Love & Hip Hop.” She has starred in a plethora of iconic videos such as Terror Squad’s “Lean Back,” 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” and Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).” She even spent time in Miami with the Kardashians for her role on “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” working in their boutique and adding to the daily drama. Lately, she’s been expanding her chops with roles in Tubi films “Picture Me Dead” and “The Stepmother” franchise.

14. Lashontae “Tae” Heckard

Lashontae “Tae” Heckard is another one of the most recognizable video vixens ever. Aside from starring in music videos with artists such as Ne-Yo, Busta Rhymes and Keyshia Cole, she's also had recurring roles on television shows such as "The Game" and "BlackAF." The ATL star is also heavily known for her style, which could be described as around-the-way-girl meets pinup. Though she is mostly lowkey on social media nowadays, she is well remembered.

15. LoLa Monroe

LoLa Monroe made her debut as a video vixen at the tail end of its peak. She has starred in videos such as Trey Songz’s “Wonder Woman,” Kanye West’s “Good Life” and 50 Cent's "I Get Money.” Beyond her memorable video work, Monroe diversified her career by transitioning into music, releasing several mixtapes and projects, as well as acting, showcasing her versatility.