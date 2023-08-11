Image Image Credit Dave Simpson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fabolous Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to lyrical mastery, Fabolous is in a class of his own. Renowned for his razor-sharp punchlines and creative wordplay, the New York artist constantly delivers thought-provoking rhymes. He has a talent for weaving metaphors, similes, and complex double and triple entendres into his lyrics, and these are just a few things that set him apart in the rap game.

For those trying to improve their social media game, Fabolous' lyrics make the perfect captions. Just be prepared, though. Some of his best lines could fly over your head if you're not listening attentively. They are potent and often carry a depth that can connect on multiple tiers. Whether you're in the mood for a caption that radiates confidence, humor or reflection, Fab's inventory has something for everyone. Check out some great examples below.

1. Ready: “No cup for the thirsty, she bad as controversy”

Produced by The Runners and The Monarch, "Ready" featuring Chris Brown is a smooth ballad that exudes sultry date night vibes. In the song, Fab describes a woman who isn’t impressed with likes and heart eyes. This lyric is the perfect caption for a photo of a fire selfie or a night on the town with the girls. Fab's clever wordplay and the track's seductive feel make it ideal for adding a touch of sophistication and attitude to your social media posts.

2. Bish Bounce: “You should make more moves and make less announcements”

Social media has become a place of highlight reels and announcements, but it doesn’t have to be. In this bar from "Bish Bounce," the Grammy-nominated rapper encourages listeners to do more and say less. If you’ve been working hard behind the scenes, keep quiet and then pop out with a celebration — using these lyrics for a caption!

3. Wolves in Sheep Clothing: “You never get off on me, I'm never the exit”

On “Wolves in Sheep Clothing” from The Soul Tape, Fab gives a different flow over Kanye West’s “Devil In A New Dress” beat. In this freestyle, the lyricist shares wisdom on navigating life and choosing the right company. Use this line in your next post as a disclaimer. Taking advantage of you isn’t an option.

4. For the Summer: “We can kick it like Liu Kang for the summer, you can't tie me up though”

Summer is always better when you're single and free, isn't it? The Brooklyn native makes that sentiment known in his Summertime Shootout mixtape series. Produced by Sonaro, “For the Summer” is the intro track for the very first tape. Let the world know that, while there will be no cuffing you this summer, a good time is more than welcomed!

5. B.O.M.B.S.: “Do it one time they gon' think it's luck / Gotta hit 'em with the repeat / Do it two times they gon' still doubt / Now I got a three-peat”

It feels good to accomplish something once, but it feels even better when you run the W back three times. On “B.O.M.B.S.,” the intro track from Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, Fab offers advice on how to handle that. This message is perfect for repeat graduates who are consistently pursuing higher levels of education or for entrepreneurs who are breaking boundaries with new milestones.

6. Thim Slick: “She like ‘Hold up, let me throw on something light’ / B**ch really went and threw on something tight”

In "Thim Slick," the MC describes a seemingly modest, yet fashionable woman preparing for an impromptu date night. The track, which appears on The Soul Tape 3, features Jeremih, who delivers the signature R&B sound heard across many Fab records. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or just stepping out for the evening, this is the perfect caption to capture the essence of effortless style and confidence.

7. Diced Pineapples 2: “Shawty clean up nice, never been a mess"

Fabolous joined forces with Cassie and Trey Songz for his own rendition of Rick Ross’ "Diced Pineapples." This bar can easily become a caption for any occasion — as long as you look your best in the accompanying photo. Use this caption to highlight your polished outfit, no matter the occasion.

8. 4am Flex: “They tried to overlook me, underestimate me / Shinin' like a diamond, I guess I been under pressure lately”

From his mixtape Summertime Shootout, Vol. 2, "4am Flex" featuring Tory Lanez features Fabolous dropping this unforgettable line. The lyrics resonate with anyone who's faced setbacks but continues to shine despite the pressure. It's perfect for moments of triumph over adversity, reminding us to keep shining bright even in the face of challenges.

9. Body Ya: “Known for being ‘nice’ — that don’t mean courteous”

From the classic There Is No Competition 2: The Grieving Music Mixtape, Fabolous delivers this punchy line that challenges the misconception that kindness equals weakness. If you need to drop a reminder that being polite doesn't mean tolerating disrespect, put this on your next post or Instagram story.

In his collaboration with Nicki Minaj on "For The Money," Fab cleverly hints at the spoiled girls who are accustomed to getting their way. Flaunt your passenger princess energy, ageless appeal and self-assurance in your next post with these words.

This is the perfect caption for your next baecation. The MC captures the essence of a high-maintenance woman who demands more than just dinner — she wants dates out of town. If you're elevating and manifesting a life of luxury, don’t settle for the ordinary and always aim for extraordinary experiences.

12. We Good: “We good on you n**gas / Don't gotta wish ‘cause we would on you n**gas”

If you're into throwing shade and just walked away from a relationship — either romantic or platonic — "We Good" featuring Rich Homie Quan is an anthem you need on your daily playlist. With these lines, Fabolous serves up the ultimate dismissal to anyone who doubted or wronged him. Embrace your confidence and resilience by vibing to this track and letting your Instagram followers know you're unfazed by negativity.

13. Breathe: “And I'm getting better year by year, like they say wine do”

This bar from Fab's hit "Breathe” is perfect for celebrating birthdays. Just like fine wine, age only improves us, making this lyric a fitting reminder of personal growth and refinement as you mark another year of life. Share this line on your b-day post or story to celebrate your progress and acknowledge the wisdom you gained each year.