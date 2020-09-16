Image Image Credit Visionhaus/Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/MG24/Contributor via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z, Cardi B, and Ice Cube Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop has produced numerous artists who have transcended the music industry to become highly successful entrepreneurs. One of the most notable figures in this realm is JAY-Z, whose professional hustle is widely recognized thanks to an impressive portfolio across various industries. Hov's numerous ventures, including the fashion line Rocawear, the upscale sports bar chain 40/40 Club, and the streaming service TIDAL, helped to make him one of the few billionaires of the culture.

Another influential Hip Hop icon is Dr. Dre, whose impact on the music industry is undeniable. Outside of making music, his entrepreneurial wins were epitomized by Beats by Dre, the headphone and audio product company he co-founded with Jimmy Iovine. The brand quickly became a cultural phenomenon and was eventually acquired by Apple for one of the largest acquisitions in the tech company's history.

Given the volatility of the music industry, it's become critical for rappers to expand into other fields in order to ensure a stable and diversified income. Entrepreneurship can also promote career longevity, enable wealth building and legacy creation, foster greater influence and empowerment, and -- especially for those that come from humble beginnings -- allow for significant community impact and philanthropy.

Below lies 15 Hip Hop artists that exemplified how others can parlay their words on wax into thriving entrepreneurial careers. Simply put, the sky is the limit for those who can find ways to combine creative talent with business acumen.

1. Berner

In addition to becoming one of rap’s most prolific talents, Berner also became wildly successful in the cannabis industry. Following a modest stint at a dispensary, he and cultivator Jai “Jigga” Chang developed a cannabis strain that was eventually named Cookies and was sold to distributors and friends like Wiz Khalifa. That expanded into a full-on clothing line and the first Cookies store in San Francisco. Berner later opened dispensaries of his own in multiple cities throughout the United States.

Thanks to Cookies, Berner became the first cannabis executive featured on the cover of Forbes, which valued the brand at $150 million. Currently, Cookies is said to have 70 dispensaries in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Thailand.

2. JAY-Z

As JAY-Z once said, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.” On his way to billionaire status, the Brooklyn emcee amassed a diverse empire across various industries, including clothing, beverages, real estate, sports, and music.

He founded the urban brand Rocawear with Damon Dash and later sold it to Iconix Brand Group while retaining oversight of its operations. He also acquired Armand de Brignac champagne and previously served as co-brand director for Budweiser Select. Additional businesses include the music streaming service TIDAL, the 40/40 Club sports bar chain, and stakes in JetSmarter, Carol’s Daughter, and Caesar’s Entertainment.

3. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s ventures outside of recorded music are virtually endless at this point. His portfolio includes extensive branding on any and every product one could find in a supermarket or home goods store, collaborations with the likes of Martha Stewart, and even an award-winning adult film. He’s created his own app, invested in Reddit, and has multiple companies in the cannabis industry.

As REVOLT reported, Snoop came full circle from a music standpoint when he acquired Death Row Records, the entity that launched him to success. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members,” he stated at the time.

4. Nipsey Hussle

Although tragically short-lived, Nipsey Hussle – whose name is derived from his entrepreneurial spirit – showed an entire generation how to use music as a launchpad for generational wealth. After his departure from Epic Records, he founded his own label, All Money In, and used innovative sales strategies, such as selling expensive copies of mixtapes while distributing the songs for free.

Hussle's Marathon branding inspired the creation of Marathon Agency, and he opened the Marathon Clothing store in his neighborhood. At one point, the retail outlet, co-founded with Steve Carless, Karen Civil, and his brother, Samiel Asghedom, was a "smart store" offering exclusive music and content through an app created by engineer Iddris Sandu. Hussle eventually bought the shopping center housing Marathon Clothing and further expanded with the community workspace and learning center Vector 90. Many of these ventures continue to live on through business partners, family, and friends following his untimely death.

5. Ice Cube

Ice Cube found incredible success as a rapper, both with N.W.A and as a solo artist, and an actor, a move that saw him appear in a wealth of successful films and television shows. Through those opportunities, the West coast legend was able to launch his company, Cube Vision, and produce Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet?, Straight Outta Compton, and much more. Cube also took part in various endorsements, including a longstanding one for Coors Light.

More recently, the Cali star took on the hefty task of launching his own basketball league. Since its inception, Cube’s BIG3 fostered partnerships with Adidas, CBS, and more while becoming a suitable home for former professional players and undiscovered talent.

6. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams partnered with Japanese fashion icon Nigo to create the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream footwear. In addition, he founded i am OTHER, a multimedia arm that focuses on music, culture, fashion, and the arts, and the nonprofit organization From One Hand to AnOTHER.

Throughout his career, Pharrell has collaborated with the likes of Karmaloop, Adidas, G-Star Raw, Uniqlo, Verizon, and Louis Vuitton, the last of which tapped him for the company’s men’s creative director role following Virgil Abloh’s passing. The Neptunes producer also entered Hollywood as a film composer and producer. That entertainment venture includes the LEGO-themed Piece by Piece, a creative biopic about Pharrell’s life and career.

7. Master P

As a blueprint, Master P was one of the first to recognize the retail potential of the entertainment industry and use his earnings to invest in various ventures, including real estate, stocks, and film. Since launching his No Limit empire from a record store in Richmond, California, the New Orleans mogul expanded into a travel agency, a sports management agency, and even a beverage product line, among many other things.

With music, Master P revolutionized the industry when he secured a groundbreaking distribution deal with Priority Records, retaining 100 percent ownership of No Limit’s master recordings and 85 percent of sales profits. He employed guerrilla marketing techniques and focused on creating a strong brand identity via albums with distinctive artwork, high-volume production, and cross promotion of artists signed to his label.

8. Cardi B

Even with only one official album, social media star-turned-recording artist Cardi B has managed to turn her music into a full-on brand. From a fashion standpoint, she’s collaborated with the likes of M.A.C, Tom Ford, Fashion Nova, and Reebok. Outside of that, the Bronx native teamed up with Pepsi, launched a line of Rap Snacks, and partnered with Playboy as their creative director in residence, which spawned the sexual wellness-oriented website Centerfold.

In collaboration with Starco Brands, Cardi B launched a vodka-infused vegan whipped cream called Whipshots in the United States, which has sold millions of cans since its inception. At one point, she and her team deployed a clever cross-marketing campaign with Patti LaBelle’s Good Life pies.

9. Chamillionaire

Along with his music career, Chamillionaire established himself as a savvy entrepreneur across various industries. Early on, he invested in Fly Rydes Kustom Toyz, a Houston-based auto dealer and car customization shop. He then founded his record label, Chamillitary Entertainment, expanded into modeling with Masterpiece Mind Frame, and launched a tour bus company.

Later on, Chamillionaire transitioned into tech investments, most notably with Maker Studios and Cruise Automation. His involvement in Maker Studios proved lucrative when the company was sold to Disney. He further invested in Lyft, became an entrepreneur in residence at Upfront Ventures, launched Convoz, a social media app connecting influencers directly with fans, and – through his X Empire Inc. entity – released the Access Club app, a private members-only social club facilitating private investing and deals.

10. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre's business journey outside of his musical repertoire began with his film production company, Crucial Films, which was established in collaboration with New Line Cinema. He later co-founded Beats Electronics with Jimmy Iovine, leading to the creation of the iconic Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. The company's success culminated in a $3.4 billion acquisition by Apple, a deal that made Dre one of the wealthiest figures in Hip Hop.

Alongside the aforementioned endeavors, the Aftermath head honcho demonstrated a commitment to philanthropy by donating millions to educational institutions like the University of Southern California and funding the construction of a performing arts center for Compton High School. Additionally, he appeared in commercials for brands like Coors Light, Dr. Pepper, HP, and Chrysler, some of which featured his Beats product line.

11. Will Smith

As an entrepreneur, Will Smith largely functions through two companies -- Overbrook Entertainment, a prolific film production company that he co-founded with James Lassiter, and Westbrook Inc., his and wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s multimedia venture that oversees the global content initiatives of the Smith family.

Since then, Will took on acquisitions like Telepool, a German film and television producer, and environmentally conscious ventures like Just Water, which was founded with his son, Jaden Smith. The rapper and actor also invested in startups such as Dreamers VC, Chromatik, BioBeats, Julep Beauty, Stance, and Treyball Development Inc., showcasing his diverse portfolio in entertainment, technology, healthcare, and real estate.

12. Akon

Ambition is probably the best word to describe the business moves that Akon has made since finding fame and success on the music circuit. The first venture was his Konvict Muzik entity, which served as a platform for acts like Lady Gaga, T-Pain, R. City, Kardinal Offishall, Jeffree Star and French Montana. He then expanded that brand into fashion with Konvict Clothing.

Akon’s portfolio hit a drastically different level when he announced plans to build an entire city in Africa. The groundbreaking initiative, aptly titled Akon City, is said to be an ongoing project with the Senegalese government that was inspired by the movie Black Panther. Additionally, he's pioneering in the realm of cryptocurrency with Akoin, aiming to empower entrepreneurs across Africa and beyond through blockchain technology. Notably, his Akon Lighting Africa campaign addressed critical energy needs by providing solar-powered electricity to nations like Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Benin, and Sierra Leone.

13. Kanye West

Kanye West experienced massive success with business away from music, which at one point landed him on Forbes’ billionaires list. In fashion, he made forays with his Yeezy line and collaborated with major brands like Nike and Adidas. However, his partnerships have seen ups and downs, such as Adidas terminating its collaboration with him due to past controversy.

West also ventured into the food industry when he opened several Fatburger restaurants in and around the Chicago, Illinois area. He later established his creative content company Donda, which was named after his mother. His interests expanded into architecture with the announcement of Yeezy Home and – at the time of its revealing -- was aimed at providing affordable housing solutions. Additionally, West was involved in the music streaming service TIDAL as a co-owner and made headlines with his attempted acquisition of the alt-tech social network Parler.

14. Rick Ross

Much of Rick Ross’ publicized portfolio lies in the food industry. Currently, he owns a wealth of Wingstop franchises, along with a lesser-yet-sizable share of Checkers and Rally’s drive-in restaurants. Ross further diversified his investments by entering the real estate market and acquiring numerous properties in his hometown of Miami and beyond. Additionally, he delved into the beverage industry as one of the faces of Luc Belaire, a French sparkling wine that gained popularity among his fanbase.

On an episode of REVOLT’s “Assets Over Liabilities,” Rozay opened up about his investment approach. “It should be something that when I see it, ‘I f**k with that.’” he explained. “When you got to sit there and sell me on it, I doubt it’ll come to me, but if it’s something I naturally f**k with, I’m with it.”

15. Travis Scott

Travis Scott founded Cactus Jack Records, a label home to artists like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. After the success of his third studio LP, he initiated the Astroworld Festival, a concert event featuring a lineup of prominent artists.

Scott also made significant strides in the fashion industry by collaborating with brands like BAPE, Nike, and Dior, and releasing his own sneaker collections. His collaboration with McDonald's for a limited-edition meal marked a historic moment for the fast-food chain. Furthermore, Scott expanded his reach into gaming by partnering with Epic Games for Fortnite collaborations and joining PlayStation as a strategic creative partner. Most recently, he scored a production deal with indie entertainment outfit A24.